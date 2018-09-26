Grande Cache residents vote to dissolve their town

Grande Cache residents have voted 97 per cent in favour of dissolving their town.

In a recent vote, 1,065 residents voted in favour of dissolving their town so it can be absorbed by the Municipal District of Greenview No. 16, the town of Grande Cache said Wednesday in a news release.

Only 32 people voted for Grande Cache to remain a town.

"The community has come together and spoken loud and clear," said Grande Cache Mayor Herb Castle. "This decision has not come lightly to our community."

The minister of municipal affairs will forward the decision to cabinet for approval, along with a recommendation to approve the dissolution of the town, the news release said.

If the move is approved, Grande Cache would become a hamlet.

An interim council would be created that will include the current Greenview council members and two town representatives.

That council would govern the municipality until the next election in 2021.

Dale Gervais, reeve for the Municipal District of Greenview No. 16, said councillors will try to make the transition as smooth as possible.