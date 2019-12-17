Charges pending against Spruce Grove school bus driver

Charges are pending against a school bus driver who was arrested for impaired operation Monday outside a school in Spruce Grove, RCMP say.

Officers were called to Graminia School, southeast of Spruce Grove, at about 3 p.m. after staff had identified "a safety concern involving one of the bus drivers," Parkland RCMP said Tuesday in a news release.

The driver was removed before the scheduled bus departure time. Some students were on the bus when the driver was taken off, police said.

A 46-year-old woman from Spruce Grove was arrested for impaired operation of a motor vehicle, and charges are pending, police said.

A notice to parents on the website of the K-9 school said there was a delay for students on bus route 910 because it took time for a replacement driver to get to the school and complete the scheduled bus run.

"We are taking this matter very seriously and we apologize for Monday's delay," said the notice from Shauna Boyce, superintendent of Parkland School Division.

A replacement driver will be assigned to the bus route beginning Tuesday, the notice said.