Grain truck driver killed in highway collision: RCMP

A 46-year-old man is dead following a collision between a grain truck and a semi-trailer in central Alberta on Friday.

Blackfalds RCMP responded to report of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 42 east of Range Road 275 at about 2:30 p.m. Friday.

An early investigation revealed that a westbound grain truck collided with a southbound semi-trailer unit, according to a news release from RCMP.

The grain truck driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing, and local officers are working with a RCMP collision analyst.

Blackfalds, Alta. is about 13 kilometres north of Red Deer.