Grain truck driver killed in highway collision: RCMP
A 46-year-old man is dead following a collision between a grain truck and a semi-trailer in central Alberta on Friday.
Blackfalds RCMP responded to report of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 42 east of Range Road 275 at about 2:30 p.m. Friday.
An early investigation revealed that a westbound grain truck collided with a southbound semi-trailer unit, according to a news release from RCMP.
The grain truck driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was not injured.
The investigation is ongoing, and local officers are working with a RCMP collision analyst.
Blackfalds, Alta. is about 13 kilometres north of Red Deer.
