New graffiti series has Edmonton police seeking help from public

City police are looking for help from the public in identifying who is responsible for a new spray-painted "graffiti series" that has damaged property in west, central and southwest Edmonton.

Beat officers with the west division have noticed a rise in graffiti since the beginning of July, police said Thursday in a news release.

The graffiti tag has appeared in more than 70 locations across the city, including Stony Plain Road, 124th Street, Jasper Avenue, River Valley Road and Whyte Avenue.

The graffiti has been sprayed on vehicles, dumpsters, buildings, underpasses and storefronts, police said.

Officers believe the taggers are operating overnight.

Police have released photos of the tag in hopes someone will come forward with information.

They also ask anyone with a similar tag on their property to file a report with police.