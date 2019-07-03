Tagging troubles: Old Strathcona business owners frustrated by graffiti vandals

Inside Bonjour Bakery, Ivan Chartrand tries to focus on pastries and orders for the day, but can't get the recent tagging spree off his mind.

"See. They got hit," Chartrand said, pointing at the pink spray paint on the window of the Mill Creek Animal Hospital next door on 99th Street.

"They're probably going to have to redo all the decorations and stickers. That's quite sad."

The wall of his bakery was also tagged some time overnight one week ago.

For Chartrand, it's nothing new.

"For the past year, we've probably been graffitied once a month to every two months," he said.

Business owners on 99th Street showed up Thursday, June 27, to find their buildings had been tagged. (Dave Bajer/CBC)

Removing the paint can take anywhere from four to six hours and cost between $300 and $600 for supplies and labour, he said.

Cherie Klassen, executive director of the Old Strathcona Business Association, said tagging has been more prevalent over the past year.

"Our winter was extra harsh so we had a harder time having it removed in a timely matter, which then just allows for more to happen," Klassen said.

Many of the historic buildings have brick walls, where tagging can be difficult and costly to remove.

Last fall, Mark Wilson, co-owner of Vivid Print, spent an entire work day cleaning the rear wall of his business after it was tagged.

"When there's a two-person shop and one of you is out back cleaning graffiti for the day, it hurts us financially," Wilson said.

"It hurts our businesses and hurts our community."

Taggers hit Famoso Neapolitan Pizzeria on Whyte Avenue. (Travis McEwan/CBC)

Last week, police charged two 22-year-old men in relation to tagging buildings in Old Strathcona, including the Princess Theatre, Block 1912 and the farmers' market.

Each faces five counts of mischief over $5,000.

"The Edmonton Police Service does not take graffiti or incidents of tagging lightly," said Sgt. Michael Keef in a news release. "It may take some time, though eventually police will find those responsible and hold them to account."

Police believe other individuals are involved.

Klassen is optimistic the charges will have an impact on vandals.

"We're hoping it sends a clear message that graffiti isn't tolerated in Old Strathcona and this isn't something that our businesses will tolerate," Klassen said.

It's a sentiment echoed by Chartrand.

"I was quite happy to read that two arrests were made, because if you look at all the businesses that were graffitied, it's a tremendous cost. It's probably you know $5,000 to $10,000, maybe."

