'Absolutely insane': Edmonton graffiti removal company sees increase in service calls

In the back alley near 104th Street and Jasper Avenue, a worker sprays a blue heart off a concrete column using a power washer.

For Spencer Stephenson, president of Capital Power Clean, this seems like never-ending work.

It has been pretty common this summer for his crews to remove graffiti before sending workers back three days later to remove more from the same spot.

"In the last six or seven months, it's just gone absolutely insane," said Stephenson.

"The amount of calls we're getting every single day is just out of control."

Spencer Stephenson, president of Capital Power Clean, says his company has been busier this year with constant calls to remove tags off buildings across the city. (Travis McEwan/CBC)

Last year, the graffiti removal company received two to three graffiti calls per day, Stephenson said.

This year, they've received on average three to four calls per day. Stephenson has had to hire more staff because of the demand.

Edmonton police have said there has been an increase in graffiti this summer and have been targeting taggers. In July, they charged four young men in relation to graffiti sprees.

On Thursday, they asked for help identifying whoever is responsible for a tag that has shown up on close to 70 properties throughout the city.

The City of Edmonton does offer $750 to businesses for cleaning, but some tenants and property owners have had their properties vandalized so often, they end up paying for it themselves.

The program has received 380 applicants this year, with a total of 400 application in 2018.

This graffiti tag was spray-painted on a mural along Jasper Avenue near 120th Street. (Travis McEwan/CBC)

Stephenson wonders if police, the city and community members can work together to catch the people behind the recent tagging sprees.

While business is booming for Stephenson's cleaning company, it's bittersweet.

"It's got to the point where we just don't even want to be billing them anymore," he said.

"These clients rely on us to keep their buildings looking clean, but at the same time we don't want to charge them an arm and a leg to keep their buildings operational and esthetically pleasing."

@Travismcewancbc

Travis.mcewan@cbc.ca