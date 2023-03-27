Graffiti complaints in Edmonton more than double in early 2023

Graffiti complaints in Edmonton more than doubled in the first part of 2023 compared to the same time last year.

The city says it received 81 complaints in January this year, up from 34 the same month in 2022 — a 138 per cent increase.

In February this year, the city got 143 complaints compared to 56 in the same month in 2022 — a 155 per cent hike.

Waitin Ng, a massage therapist and managing director at Elements Wholistic Centre on 99th Street and 85th Avenue, has dealt with the defacing tags for more than 20 years.

He said he gets at least one notice each season from the city requiring him to remove the graffiti.

Ng said as soon as he scrubs off or paints over a tag to meet the deadline of the city's compliance order, more graffiti appears.

"It's a constant battle," he said. "If people were just wanting to be expressive, I thought there would be other ways."

Under the city's Community Standards bylaw, property owners can get a $250 fine if they don't comply.

Ng said he has never been fined.

Bylaw can issue a non-compliance order under the Municipal Government Act, giving the property owner three weeks notice before the officer can give out a ticket.

Chrystal Coleman, a spokesperson for the city, said from March 2022 to March 2023, municipal enforcement officers have given out 31 tickets for all graffiti incidents and two $1,000 fines to taggers.

If graffiti contains hateful language, the city works with police to investigate, Coleman said.

From January to March this year, 29 out of 147 applications the city received for its graffiti removal program were for hateful messages on private property, Coleman said.

Ng said he noticed an increase in tags over the past few months.

"COVID seems to have slowed them down, but now they're very active again," he said.

Fighting tags with art

The city offers up to $750 worth of professional graffiti-cleaning assistance every year to property owners who have been targeted.

Ng, who has a bachelor of fine arts degree, said he's come up with a new way to resolve the chronic issue.

Instead of erasing what's there, he's adding to it in a form he calls "a growing mosaic mural."

"So every time they put graffiti on it, I continue with my artwork, which would be shapes of different colours and patterns," he said. "So it will continue to grow to cover the wall as they put graffiti on it."

He's added to the mural three times since he got a compliance notice from the city in mid-February.

Ng plans to apply for funding from the city's Community Mural Grants and hopes to have it done by September.

Waitin Ng, a massage therapist at Elements Wholistic Centre, shows his correspondence with the city about the tags and his plan to turn them into a mural. (Natasha Riebe/CBC)

Coleman said Ng's approach is unconventional but it's possible it could work.

"Having a mural doesn't necessarily mean that further graffiti vandalism won't occur on the property or that municipal enforcement will not work with the property owner to have it cleaned up," Coleman said. "But it is an excellent deterrent."

Miranda Sorotsky, who's lived and worked in the area for several years, said she's noticed an increase in graffiti cases.

"In the winter, I didn't expect to see much," Sorotsky said. "It's like I'm almost seeing something new every day."

She said the tags are unsightly, several of which seem to be done in the same style.

"It definitely makes it look dirtier, not the nicest," Sorotsky said of the neighbourhood.