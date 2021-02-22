Alberta pastor charged with violating COVID-19 restrictions to make court appearance

A pastor of an Edmonton-area church that has been allegedly holding Sunday services in violation of COVID-19 rules is to appear in court today.

James Coates with GraceLife Church in Spruce Grove was arrested last week when the church continued to hold services that police allege violated COVID-19 restrictions on attendance, masking and distancing.

RCMP have said he was remanded in custody after refusing to agree to bail conditions. He is set to appear before a judge in Stony Plain Provincial Court Wednesday morning.

Police fined the church $1,200 in December. A closure order was issued in January but was repeatedly ignored.

Coates was twice charged in February with violating the Public Health Act and violating a promise to abide by rules of his release, which is a Criminal Code offence.

Coates has addressed the province's health restrictions in his sermons, telling worshippers that governments exist as instruments of God and there should be unfettered freedom of worship.

An associate pastor of the church, Jacob Spenst, conducted last Sunday's service and told the congregation that messages of support have been pouring in for the jailed pastor.

Coates's arrest last Wednesday marked the second time he was charged with breaking public health rules tied to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Faith-based services across Alberta are limited to 15 per cent of normal capacity and mask use is mandatory. Physical distancing between members of different households must be maintained.

Provincial rules allow for music and choral singing, but performers must wear masks.

Earlier this month, some Alberta faith leaders called on GraceLife to follow COVID-19 public health rules.

Rev. Scott Sharman with the Anglican Diocese of Edmonton said sometimes people should put their talk of rights aside when it's for the benefit of others.