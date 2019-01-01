Hundreds drawn to Government House for annual New Year's levee

The Campos family could hardly contain their pride and excitement as they waited in line to meet Alberta's Lieutenant Governor at the annual New Year's Day levee at Government House in Edmonton.

Saul Campos came to Edmonton from Mexico three years ago for a job. His wife, children and nephews have since joined him.

Now his two children are junior cadets who volunteer at the levee and his family are about to be sworn in as new Canadian citizens.

Saul's daughter Monica Campos Garcia is ecstatic about being part of a long-standing Canadian tradition

"I'm very happy and excited and I just love this country,"

Saul's son, Saul Campos Garcia Jr., also a cadet, beams with pride as he ushers members of the public inside Government House.

"It's a really good experience and it's a really nice way to spend my New Year's," said Campos.

The yearly meet and greet is a highlight for Lieutenant Governor Lois Mitchell who has now presided over four levees.

"I absolutely love it because I love meeting new people," said Mitchell, taking a break from shaking hands and meeting well-wishers.

But not all the attendees are new. Mitchell recognizes some who come year after year.

"This is why it's like old home week for me," said Mitchell.

Especially gratifying for Mitchell, is meeting young people who come with their parents.

Upwards of 600 people are expected to take part in the annual New Year's day levee at Government House (Kim Trynacity/CBC) Mitchell hands out books to young children to encourage them to adopt an active lifestyle.

It's a pet project for Mitchell who likes to stress the importance of breaking away from their electronic devices at an early age.

"My big focus is on physical literacy," said Mitchell, "It's all about getting children to go out and play or be active play tag play anything at all but get outside and play"

Janet Resta, communications director for the Office of the Lieutenant Governor of Alberta says she expects more than 600 patrons will line up over a two-hour period to meet the Lieutenant Governor.

They'll also have their photo taken and perhaps have a refreshment as part of the experience.

Resta says part of the allure is getting to walk the halls of Government House. The other part is to be a member of a community celebrating the start of a New Year.

"The holidays can be lonely for some people," said Resta who has seen many levees come and go.

"It's a place to come and be welcome and take part in a fun activity."