Gosling balcony rescue brings joy to seniors residence

Lillian Farrow had intended to start gardening on her seventh floor balcony's small planter this spring.

But last month she discovered it was already in use — by a Canada Goose and her eggs.

Farrow, an 80-year-old resident of Chartwell Emerald Hills Retirement Residence in Sherwood Park, consulted with Alberta wildlife, shut the blinds, and left the birds alone.

Every once in awhile, Farrow would peek through the blinds to check on her new roommate and, eventually, her children.

"It was awesome," she said.

Early Saturday morning, Farrow was awoken by a loud ruckus. A brave gosling had taken its first steps off the balcony

"It just looked out over and down it went," Farrow said. "And the others just followed."

One problem: they never hit the ground. Instead, they became trapped on a ledge one floor below, unable to scale a small parapet.

So the fire department was called in. Using an aerial truck to scale the residence, firefighters carefully scooped up the five goslings in a net and brought them down to two waiting geese.

"It was just like they knew what was happening," Farrow said. "It was incredible."

Five goslings had to be rescued by Strathcona County Emergency Services when they were trapped on the ledge of a seniors residence in Sherwood Park, Alta. (Strathcona County Emergency Services)

Strathcona County Emergency Services fire platoon chief Todd Nixon said when his crew arrived on scene, he initially thought one of the geese was injured as she lay her head down on the ground.

"But we brought the goslings down and as soon as they hit the ground and she could hear them chirping, she was up," he said.

"She was distraught, just because of them being up there."

Nixon said these kinds of rescues are not uncommon in his line of work as baby birds get caught in storm drains or barns.

But in this case there were plenty of witnesses as residents, stuck inside during the pandemic, watched the rescue unfold from their homes.

"It was good to go and do the call and let them know we're here for them and we'll get through this," Nixon said.

Across the road

Residents clapped and cheered when the birds were reunited, maintenance manager Kimberley Lougheed said.

But the newly-reunited family had one more hurdle, needing to cross a road to get to the pond adjacent to the building.

Lougheed and some residents from the building helped escort the animals and keep traffic away.

"They haven't been able to get out and have any excitement because of this COVID," she said of the residents.

Lougheed herself was caught up in the magic of the moment, brought to happy tears by the small adventure.

"My life is perfect right now," she said.