Body of homicide victim found in northern Alberta

The remains of a Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation man have been recovered nearly a month after two men were charged with first-degree murder in connection with his disappearance.

The body of Barry Goodswimmer was discovered June 30 in a rural location near his home community of Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation, RCMP said in a news release on Monday.

An autopsy by the chief medical examiner in Edmonton confirmed the manner of death to be homicide, RCMP said.

On June 20, two Sturgeon Lake men, aged 22 and 39, were charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping and assault with a weapon in the case. Goodswimmer's body had not been recovered at that point.

Goodswimmer was last seen on the night of June 16 in his community. The Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation reserve is near Valleyview, Alta., 360 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

He was 51.