Edmonton's 'CEO of steroids' sentenced to 2 years in prison, $75K fine

An Edmonton man police call the "CEO of steroids" was sentenced Friday to two years in prison.

Court of Queen's Bench Justice Sterling Sanderman also ordered Kirk Goodkey to pay a $75,000 fine.

Goodkey pleaded guilty last October to producing anabolic steroids and laundering proceeds of crime.

An investigation four years ago ended in a bust that was, at the time, the largest ever in Canada, netting an estimated $9.3 million worth of illegal substances.

Police conducted surveillance on Goodkey and his associates for almost five months in 2014. He had been using his garage and the main-floor den in his north Edmonton home as a production lab.

Goodkey was arrested alone in his pick up truck with 150,000 pills — more than half which were anabolic steroids.

An inspector with the Alberta Law Enforcement Response team said at the time Edmonton was a hub for steroids and investigators had cut the head off of a snake.

Goodkey has five years to pay his fine. He begins his federal prison sentence Friday.