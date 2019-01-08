Good Samaritans help free driver trapped after freeway crash

Two quick-thinking men helped free a trapped driver Tuesday after a truck crashed into a parked school bus in south Edmonton.

Scott Smith and Jason Hennig came across the crash scene just after noon on the westbound exit ramp from Whitemud Drive onto Anthony Henday Drive.

They saw the bus and the truck and decided to stop. When they stepped out they realized the driver of the truck was in distress.

"We got out and the guy was yelling for help, and there was a light post on top of his truck so he couldn't open the door," said Smith. "So we had to lift the pole off and pry the door open."

Police confirmed the truck struck the back of a parked school bus. Police say the driver was treated and taken to hospital.

"He was pretty shaken up," Smith said. "The airbag hurt his chest and he was bleeding a bit from his hand and his arm but he was all right."

There was nobody on the bus and no passengers in the truck at the time.

The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries. (Scott Smith)

Smith said he's not sure how the light pole ended up on top of the truck.

Hennig said he wouldn't hesitate to help someone in distress again.



"I wouldn't think twice about helping a fellow Edmontonian again, and it's not my first time," he said in a message to CBC News. "We all have to do our part to keep humanity and kindness alive. There is good out there."