Don't stop for strangers on the road, RCMP warn after Good Samaritan assaulted

Alberta RCMP are warning motorists not to stop to help people in distress on the side of a road after a Good Samaritan was attacked last Friday in near Edmonton.

The victim, a 17-year-old girl, was punched repeatedly in the face by a man she had stopped to help in Parkland County, west of the city. Police believe it was a set-up to steal the young woman's vehicle.

"She definitely suffered some trauma and is devastated, like any of us would be," said Const. Shelley Nasheim with Stony Plain RCMP.

"We stop with the best of intentions and think we're going to help somebody and the next thing you know, we're fearful for our lives," Nasheim said in an interview Thursday with CBC Radio's Edmonton AM.

If you see someone in distress, remain cautious, she advised.

Do not stop for apparently stranded strangers along the road, she said. Instead, note the location, pull over to a safe place and contact police.

'Think twice'

"We want people to be very cautious," Nasheim said. "If you see someone in that type of situation, it's certainly OK to stay back and call the police or get yourself to a safe spot.

"I can't say that I wouldn't have done the same thing as this young lady, but now that this has happened to her and I'm aware of it, I would think twice."

The victim was driving on Range Road 20 on Feb. 22 around 9:30 p.m. when she spotted a truck parked on the shoulder with its lights on, RCMP said.

"There was a man standing in the middle of the road, waving his arms at her so she pulled over, she turned off her vehicle, got out and approached the man," Nasheim said.

"He grabbed her by her shoulders and she panicked like any of us would. She pushed him away and he struck her in the face several times."

As the teen fell to the ground, another vehicle approached and the suspect fled the scene in his truck.

The girl was left lying on the side of the road as the other vehicle drove by.

"The other vehicle unfortunately did not stop and continued on, but did interrupt what could have potentially happened so she was able to get to safety and contact police."

This isn't the first time that this has happened. - Shelley Nasheim

Investigators are still on the hunt for the man responsible and anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact RCMP.

Nasheim said the incident is a sad reminder of how the best of intentions can leave people vulnerable to crime.

"In my 13 years of policing, this is the first time I've been involved in this type of situation, but my understanding is that this isn't the first time that this has happened," she said.

"Unfortunately it has become part of our situation in this world and in our community."