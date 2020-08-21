'Good met evil. And he lost'

When they were just babies, Iain Armstrong used to place his son's and daughter's tiny heads against his big chest so he could soothe them to sleep with the sound of his heartbeat.

Almost three decades later, Armstrong was dying in an Edmonton hospital bed. The 61-year-old had been removed from life support after being gravely injured in a violent attack.

His daughter carefully placed her ear to her father's chest so she could hear his heartbeat — one last time.

"I don't know if there are words to describe that kind of horror and heartbreak," Armstrong's widow Sharon told CBC News. "Just three days earlier our life was utterly normal."

Sharon Armstrong's life changed on a Tuesday morning in April 2018.

Staff at the Bunches flower shop in Southgate Centre frantically called her. They told her Iain had been attacked trying to stop a robbery and that he was lying bleeding on the mall floor.

Police erected tarps around the scene at Southgate Mall where a mall employee was viciously assaulted by a man attempting to steal from a kiosk. (CBC)

Sharon rushed to the University of Alberta Hospital.

The next time she saw her husband, his eyes were closed and his head was bandaged.

"The doctor said, 'You know he's been without oxygen for a long time,'" she said. "They resuscitated him in the mall, but he may have been without oxygen for more than five minutes."

Tests were done. The news was grim.

Her husband had suffered a spinal cord injury and was unable to breathe, leading to cardiac arrest. He never regained consciousness. Ultimately, the family decided to let him go, knowing it's what he'd want.

"Many times he and his brother Eric had talked about that and said do not let me be incapacitated," Sharon said. "They made a pact, definitely. We pull the plug on each other."

'If it wasn't Iain, it would have been somebody else'

One week ago, the man who attacked Iain Armstrong was sentenced to six years in prison for manslaughter. With credit for time already served, Jordan Cushnie faces another 30 months behind bars.

Iain Armstrong is seen in this photo with his wife Sharon. (Facebook/Pray for Iain Armstrong)

Cushnie was on probation and high on crystal meth when he tried to steal a cash box from a Southgate mall kiosk right outside Armstrong's flower shop.

Armstrong spotted the theft and grabbed Cushnie's arm in an attempt to stop him from fleeing.

Cushnie punched the older man in the head and face six times. Armstrong lost his balance and struck his head on the edge of the kiosk as he fell to the floor.

Cushnie got away, but was captured in Lac La Biche five days later and charged with second-degree murder.

Sharon Armstrong isn't surprised her husband played the role of Good Samaritan.

He died as he lived and I'm going to honour that. - Sharon Armstrong

"He died as he lived and I'm going to honour that," she said. "It just so happened that this time, good met evil. And he lost."

She thinks the justice system bears some responsibility for her husband's death.

"This is a young man who's had over 30 convictions," she said. "He has a history of assault. He's dangerous. He has no home, no job, very little education, no money. An addiction and no support. But we're going to just let him loose in the city. What could you expect would happen?

"You know, if it wasn't Iain, it would have been somebody else."

Widespread outrage was expressed on social media about Cushnie's sentence.

Sharon Armstrong is more concerned about what will happen after his time is served.

"I feel that this is a dangerous individual," she said. "Nothing will bring Iain back, but what I worry about is what will happen in 31 months? It could be your family or somebody else's family who will be impacted."

Jordan Cushnie was sentenced last week after being convicted of manslaughter in the April 2018 death of Iain Armstrong.

A court-ordered psychology report found that Cushnie poses a very high risk to reoffend and a high risk to reoffend violently unless he changes his ways in prison.

His victim's widow doesn't hold out much hope for Cushnie's rehabilitation.

"Right now he has an entrenched way of looking at the world and I'm not sure prison is going to change that," she said.

She hates what Cushnie did, but she's not angry with the 29-year-old.

"It's like being angry at the lion for eating the lamb," she said. "That's what the lion does now. So that is how he is programmed. He deals with the problems of life with violence."

According to reports prepared for the court, Cushnie grew up in a household with parents who struggled with alcohol and drugs. His father, who was in and out of jail, died of a drug overdose when Cushnie was 12.

He entered the child welfare system when he was four years old and lived with a number of foster families over the years until he returned to live with his mother in the Edmonton area at age 15.

Cushnie said he began drinking when he was 14, used cannabis from ages 13 to 20, then at 19 began to use crystal meth daily. While in custody at the Edmonton Remand Centre, he joined the Redd Alert gang.

Sharon Armstrong thinks many people and systems failed her husband's killer throughout his life, beginning with Cushnie's parents.

"Raising children is a privilege, not a right," she said. "Then how about the education system, how about the foster care system?

"Then hopefully the legal system wouldn't even be involved. But in the meantime it was, and failed us."

'I live with half a heart'

Sharon Armstrong is grateful to close the chapter on the legal process.

In her victim impact statement, she used words like shattered, depression, sorrow, agony and loss.

Ian Armstrong met his future wife, Sharon, in 1979. They married a year later, and were partners until his death. (Sean Armstrong)

"Part of me is gone and missing," she told CBC.

"The toughest part of the day for me is waking up. Because when I'm asleep, I don't remember everything that's happened. So when I wake up, just for a split second it feels like everything is normal.

"But then I realize I'm alone in the bed and it's not normal.

"The new normal is that I live with half a heart.

"And that's true for all of us."