Golden Bears banking on a triple threat to lead the way in the playoffs

The University of Alberta Golden Bears men's soccer team are heading into the post-season this year with a chip on their shoulder.

After a demoralizing loss last year in the final four of the Canada West Playoffs to Langley's Trinity Western University, head coach Len Vickery's boys bounced back this season with a strong showing, finishing the season off on top in the Prairie division with a 12-0-2 record.

"After last year we kind of choked in the playoffs," said third-year striker Ajeej Sakaria, who makes up one half of a dynamic attacking duo on offence for the Golden Bears.

"We wanted to come out strong this season, everything's been flowing, the wins have been coming the guys have been performing like we expected them too," he said.

'Everything's been flowing'

Sakaria has been a one-two punch up front with teammate Easton Ongaro.

The six-foot-six and 180-pound striker is an imposing figure on the pitch.

Ongario, in his second year, is also leading Canada West in scoring with 16 goals in 14 matches.

U of A Golden Bear Easton Ongaro strikes a ball at practice at Foote Field. (Min Dhariwal/CBC) "I think when I was younger I scored quite a bit more," said Ongaro, 20, who is the nephew of former Edmonton soccer pro Ross Ongaro, a name that is familiar in Edmonton soccer circles dating back to the early 1980s with the city's professional teams, the Edmonton Drillers and the Edmonton Brickmen.

Playing on the left side of the field is Sakaria who like Ongaro, has a nose for the net scoring 10 goals this season. Together they've proven to be a handful for opposing defenders.

'We play off each other'

"I think the partnership has grown the further we've gone on this season," added Sakaria, 23.

"Now we kind of know what position he likes the ball at, and where I like the ball and we kind of play off each other and try to elude defences."

Sakaria came up through the ranks with the FC Edmonton program joining at 15 and signing his first professional contract at 17.

That opportunity eventually led to chasing his soccer dream overseas in Sweden and then in Germany with Wehen Wiesbaden's under-23 team, before returning home a few years back to join the U of A.

Now he's hoping to help the Golden Bears secure their second national title in the last three years.

"We don't want to waste a perfect season to go out in the playoffs," Sakaria said who won his first national title in 2016.

"Every game anything can happen, unlucky bounces, so we have to make sure we're on top of our game and not take any chances," he said.

Watching both snipers up front from the back end is team captain Connor James. The goalkeeper, who has played 56 games the most of any goalkeeper with U of A, says he's had fun watching both players.

Good defence

"I think that they really compliment each other really well, Easton is an amazing finisher, and Ajeej is amazing at finding Easton," said James.

But all three will tell you none of this year's success would have been possible without the team's defence.

The Golden Bears are ranked first in the league with just six goals against.

"You can't win championships without good defence," said James who has helped the team record nine shutouts this year.

"I think the back line has been giving me the opportunity to play well, I've made a couple of good saves throughout the season but really it's my back line that puts me in that position to be able to make those good saves, so all credit to them."

The Golden Bears host their quarter-final against Thompson Rivers University at Foote Field on Saturday at 2 p.m.