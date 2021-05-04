Golden age of storytelling: Edmonton project provides online home for seniors' stories
Seniors of Humanity a new way to connect for seniors isolated by the pandemic
An arranged marriage, a new life in Canada, a chance to travel internationally to work toward global peace.
These are some of the stories of Pramila Sinha's life and, thanks to a new online project, she and other seniors are getting a chance to tell those stories to a digital audience of all ages.
Seniors of Humanity was created by three Edmonton women who felt older generations were underrepresented on social media and that they needed a platform to share their stories.
The pandemic, which left many seniors isolated and separated from loved ones, became another reason to go ahead with the project, said Meera Kassam, its founder and creative director.
"Right now is a time where people want to hear from seniors more than ever," Kassam said in an interview for CBC Edmonton's Radio Active.
"Letting seniors know, especially during these times, that we do care, we want to know, and that we are listening. And that they do have something special and impactful to share with others."
Seniors of Humanity has worked to make it as easy as possible for people 60 and older to submit their stories, or for others to submit on their behalf. Stories can be uploaded on the project's website or can be told over the phone and then transcribed.
Once the stories are published on the site, they will be further shared through the Seniors of Humanity social media accounts.
"We want to make this as inclusive as possible so family members are able to help seniors, seniors are also able to give us a phone call," she said.
"Family, friends or peers are able to submit a story about someone who might have even passed on about their legacy. So, we will work with you to help you submit your story."
Currently, there are about 10 stories on the website.
Kassam said the project isn't just about telling stories of well-known individuals.
"We want to spotlight just everyday, regular people," she said.
Like Sinha, who is one of the seniors featured.
Sinha said that she was hesitant at first to share her story, but once she understood more about the project and its goals, she decided to go ahead.
During a Monday interview with Radio Active, Sinha recollected stories about her mother, a "silent volunteer" who helped hundreds of people and influenced Sinha's own desire to help others.
"I was the shadow of my mother," she said. "So that's how my life started, and I was helping in India quite a lot in volunteering, knitting. My family knitted sweaters for [the] army."
In the latest chapter of her story, Sinha has taken up yoga, which she teaches to other seniors like herself.
That makes Kassam happy.
"Seniors have a lot to share," she said, "and I think we have a lot to learn from there."
With files from Julia Lipscombe
