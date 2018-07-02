Gold Bar group defiant as Epcor pushes ahead with planned expansion

An Edmonton community group is continuing its push to protect Gold Bar Park, as the city's water utility moves ahead with a contentious plan to expand into the river valley.

Some local residents received a notice last month from Epcor, which is wholly owned by the City of Edmonton, saying it was moving ahead with its application to rezone a portion of the river valley parkland.

Epcor is hoping to secure approval from city council to construct a new parking lot, operations centre and connecting elevated walkway for its Gold Bar wastewater treatment plant in Gold Bar Park.

But members of the Save Gold Bar Park Alliance said the company has not meaningfully consulted with the community and has not shown a willingness to consider alternative options.

The notice sent to residents last month said Epcor would include feedback from a community consultation meeting back in May in their rezoning application.

"Over the upcoming months, you can expect to hear more from us as we continue the conversation about our plans in the area," the notice reads.

Epcor proposed that a new parking lot for the Gold Bar wastewater treatment plant be built outside of the fence line. (Epcor)

But members of the alliance said the notice was the latest indication the company was not reevaluating their decision to expand into parkland.

"I've been disappointed. I feel like they have a responsibility," said Jim Rickett, who's been knocking on doors and rallying support for the alliance since the plan was announced.

At the end of May, the alliance launched a petition urging city council to protect river valley parkland and reject Epcor's rezoning application. It's been signed by nearly 1,800 people and shared by MP Linda Duncan on her personal Facebook page.

The alliance is now planning to throw a community party at Gold Bar Park at the end of August with more information meetings planned throughout the summer.

Jim Rickett has been pressuring the city to reject Epcor's rezoning application as part of the Save Gold Bar Park Alliance. (Trevor Wilson/CBC)

Epcor officials have maintained that the expansion is necessary to keep up with the city's wastewater needs, adding that the facility has not expanded in the roughly 60 years its been open. The facility, which straddles the south river bank at 50th street, serves the entire city and treats roughly 100 billion litres of water annually.

The plan would retain a shared use pathway running through the park, but pave over a grassy field, a single-track mountain bike trail and some mature growth trees.

In an email to CBC News on Monday, Epcor said no one was available for an interview, but the company was "hosting a series of pop-up open houses during the summer to continue the conversation."

The plan calls for green space and trees around the parking lot.

Shauna Dowson lives near Gold Bar Park and says she's unhappy with Epcor's consultation with the community about a planned rezoning application. (Trevor Wilson/CBC)

Shauna Dowson, local resident and member of the alliance, said she's concerned about potential growth in the future.

"This isn't just about a parking lot," she said. "This is about an expansion of an industrial site into parkland . . . and that's just not acceptable."

Rickett said he'd like the company to consider using an existing and underused parking lot at the east end of the park and building on top of their existing facilities rather than expanding into the park.

If the plan is approved, Epcor expects construction to begin in the fall and finish by 2020.