Jasper woman gets rare chance to ride through Mongolian mountainside for charity

A woman from Jasper, Alta. will participate in a 700-kilometre horse ride through the Mongolian mountainside while raising money for a kindergarten program.

Sandra Coombe, 57, was looking for an adventure when she came across the Gobi Gallop. Coombe has been riding horses for decades and said she was immediately interested in the ride.

Only 10 riders are chosen to take part in the trip that takes place from June 5-17 and finishes in Kharkhorin, Mongolia. Before being selected Coombe participated in a three-hour interview.

It is her first time travelling to Mongolian and Coombe said she's very excited about it.

"Experiencing a very different culture and I think that I'm going in there with an open mind," said Coombe. "I have no idea what the modern Mongolian culture is like.

"I'm trying to educate myself with some reading and watching some films."

In order to participate Coombe is required to raise a minimum of $3,500 USD for a registered Canadian charity, Veloo Foundation. The money goes to Children of the Peak Sanctuary, which offers school programming for preschoolers in Ulaanbaatr, Mongolia.

Sandra Coombe is one of 10 riders from around the world who will ride across Mongolia in the Gobi Gallop, a trek for charity. (Sandra Coombe)

The charitable part of the ride drew her in, she said.

"One of my values in life is to give back,' she said. "And I thought 'Well I get to do something that I love and I get to give back to the global community while doing it.'"

Coombe is expecting the ride to be very challenging. Her horse riding training will be very limited, but she's preparing by working out, doing yoga and skiing.

Coombe plans to travel to Mongolia at the end of May.