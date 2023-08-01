Global accelerator programs giving much-needed boosts to Alberta's AI-based startups

In just 15 months, a suite of business accelerators brought to the province by Alberta Innovates have created $147.5 million in investments and 118 new jobs — and it's feeding the province's growing artificial intelligence sector in the process.

"We found a problem that needed to be solved," said Doug Holt, Alberta Innovates' vice-president of investments.

"We've seen companies coming out of the woodwork to try and take advantage of what's going on here and the results speak for themselves."

The Alberta Scaleup and Growth Accelerator Program (Scaleup GAP), launched in April 2021, has improved the odds for promising startups by helping them access five distinct accelerator or pre-accelerator programs that offer mentorship, investors and other support to help them become self-sufficient.

In that time, 169 new Alberta companies have gone through a pre-accelerator program; 65 have graduated from one of the four global accelerator programs.

Artificial intelligence technology is used by almost half of the graduates, a fact that heartens Holt, who has spent years pursuing growth in the sector.

For AI to thrive, he said, "you have to have some competency in it, you can't just plug it in and hope it'll work."

Doug Holt, vice-president of investments for Alberta Innovates, is excited by the growth of AI-focused startups in Alberta. (Clare Bonnyman/CBC)

'Salt and pepper for startups'

According to Stanford University's AI Index Report , Canada is ranked fifth of 29 countries in AI vibrancy and ranks third among G7 nations in artificial intelligence research, development and economy.

Edmonton is a significant contributor to Canada's strong reputation in the field. It is home to the Alberta Machine Intelligence Institute and the University of Alberta is ranked fifth in the world for its artificial intelligence and machine learning research.

"We get to stand on the shoulders of people that have made wise decisions years ago," Holt said.

All this convinced Ali Salman to develop his business, Lawtiq, in Edmonton.

Salman's Lawtiq uses AI technology to help users through the settlement, immigration and visa process when coming to Canada (Lawtiq.com)

It uses AI technology to help users through the settlement, immigration and visa process, connecting them with legal and immigration experts. Salman said it started as "Expedia for lawyers" but quickly pivoted to providing support to newcomers.

It's an issue close to home for Salman, who came to Canada "before the internet" and is now seeing family, friends and international students struggling to navigate the system.

"We know that there is a lot of misinformation and disinformation and fraud exists in this industry," he said. " AI has the power to reduce this fraud."

Since joining the Alberta Catalyzer pre-accelerator, Lawtiq has hired seven new employees and was accepted into the technology-focused Alberta Accelerator by 500.

By the end of the year, it is planning to hire another 30 staff members and set up a physical office space.

The beauty of AI in Edmonton, said Salman, is that there's no limit to growth — and Alberta has a head start.

"AI in today's startups is salt and pepper," said Salman. "I think we will see a whole tech sector adopting AI in one shape or another because consumers are ready for it. In fact, they're demanding it."

Putting AI out to pasture

BETSY is one of Scaleup GAP's biggest successes. It stands for Bovine Expert Tracking and Surveillance and is a "virtual ranch hand" developed by One Cup AI.

Founder Mokah Shmigelsky joined the SVG Thrive accelerator in 2022, a program focused on agrifood tech startups.

Bringing AI into the agricultural setting hasn't been easy, she said.

Mokah Shmigelsky founded One Cup AI, which uses AI technology to help Alberta farmers and ranchers keep an eye on their livestock (Clare Bonnyman/CBC)

"It takes a lot of hand-holding, going down farm driveways, showing off what we can do," said Shmigelsky. "Talking to producers and getting them to understand how the technology works at their level."

Through the accelerator, One Cup AI was able to double its staff and now has 140 locations across Canada running its system with cattle, sheep, horses, goats and swine.

It points to the ability of AI to "give really relevant data that allows people to make decisions based on that data."

In spring 2023, One Cup AI was one of two Canadian startups included in Google's first cloud accelerator.

One Cup AI has developed BETSY, which stands for Bovine Expert Tracking and Surveillance. The program is described as a virtual ranch hand, using 3D monitoring to keep producers up to date on the health of their cattle (One Cup AI)

As One Cup AI continues to grow and shops like Lawtiq create physical homes in the province, Alberta Innovates hopes to see more startups — AI or otherwise — use its program.

"When you have one company that's winning, it's a fluke. When we've got hundreds of companies that are starting up and they're all finding success outside of the Alberta market," said Holt, "it really starts to change the mindset."