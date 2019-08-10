Glass Tiger performs private concert for 95-year-old fan in Mayerthorpe

Jean Savage, 95, has been listening to Canadian rock band Glass Tiger for more than 30 years, but never expected a private concert at her retirement home.

But that's what happened Friday when the group performed one of their hit singles, Someday, to Savage at the Pleasant View Lodge in Mayerthorpe, which is approximately 130 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

A video posted to social media shows the 95-year-old clapping along to the hit and watching in awe as lead singer, Alan Frew, sings to her.

"You have no idea unless you're there yourself," she said Saturday. "It was just so marvellous. Outstanding."

The band stopped in to see one of their biggest fans on their way to Whitecourt where they performed at Eagle River Casino Friday evening.

Savage was on her way to play a game of bingo, when she was brought downstairs by staff who said they had a surprise for her.

"I thought the surprise was my great-granddaughter coming to visit me. And Lord love me, they opened the doors and in walked Alan. I flipped out," she said.

"Definitely better than a game of bingo."

One of the staff members at the lodge helped to arrange the band's visit after hearing Savage listening to Glass Tiger in her room a few weeks ago, Savage said.

Jean Savage, 95, was given an intimate performance from Glass Tiger at her retirement home on Friday. (Denice Harrison) The senior listens to their hits almost every day but holds a special place in her heart for their single, Don't forget me (When I'm gone).

Savage has been an avid listener since the late-1980s after her grandson introduced her to the band.

Yet, despite being a big fan, Savage had never seen the group in concert before Friday.

Denice Harrison, who drove the band from Edmonton to Whitecourt on Friday, captured the intimate concert on video and shared it to social media.

Harrison, who is also a fan of the band, was as surprised as Savage when the group started singing.

"It sounded just so good. It was, in [Alan's] words, a simple thing for them to do to bring pleasure to other people and it was just so great. We were all a little awestruck," she said.

More than 24 hours after they performed for her, Savage says she is still jittery and has been playing their music on repeat.

"You know after listening to the music all those years, and meeting them face-to -face, you have no idea. They're just so wonderful."