Girl, 16, dies in hospital weeks after December crash near Morinville
Four others were injured in the Dec. 19 crash between an SUV and car at Township Road 554 and Range Road 252.
A 16-year-old girl has died in hospital after a December collision near Morinville, RCMP said Tuesday.
Around 2:45 a.m. on Dec. 19, RCMP responded to a collision between an SUV and a car at Township Road 554 and Range Road 252, about two kilometres southeast of Morinville.
The five occupants of the two vehicles were all taken to hospital, police said in a news release.
The 16-year-old died of her injuries Saturday, police said.
RCMP are continuing to investigate the crash.