Girl, 16, dies in hospital weeks after December crash near Morinville

A 16-year-old girl has died in hospital after a December collision near Morinville, RCMP said Tuesday.

Around 2:45 a.m. on Dec. 19, RCMP responded to a collision between an SUV and a car at Township Road 554 and Range Road 252, about two kilometres southeast of Morinville.

The five occupants of the two vehicles were all taken to hospital, police said in a news release.

The 16-year-old died of her injuries Saturday, police said.

RCMP are continuing to investigate the crash.