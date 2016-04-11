AFL leader apologizes for comparing UCP government to Nazis

The president of the Alberta Federation of Labour has apologized for comments this week comparing the UCP government to Nazi Germany.

Gil McGowan made the comments on Twitter on Monday. He quoted Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels while criticizing Bill 32, new legislation that would add restrictions to unions' ability to picket and to use membership dues to finance political activities.

"And, yes, I'm accusing the UCP of adopting tactics pioneered by the Nazis and being implemented (by) right-wing authoritarians today," he continued.

The tweets prompted backlash, including criticism from the Calgary Jewish Federation, which contacted McGowan's office after becoming aware of the comments.

McGowan apologized in a written statement on Wednesday.

He said that after meeting with representatives from both the Calgary Jewish Federation and the Jewish Federation of Edmonton, he realized he was wrong to use the Nazi regime as a reference point.

". . . [I]t became clear to me that my use of a quote widely attributed to Hitler's propaganda chief could trigger traumatic memories for survivors of the Holocaust and their descendants," McGowan wrote.

"I recognize now that there were many other ways that I could have, and should have, expressed my concerns about the global rise of authoritarianism and the UCP's use of authoritarian-inspired tactics that didn't involve comparison with the Nazis."

The two organizations that met with McGowan released a joint statement on Wednesday.

"We accept Gil McGowan's apology regarding his recent comments around the Nazis and the Holocaust. Through our direct engagement with Mr. McGowan, we feel he understands his error in comparing current day politics to one of the world's most horrific historical events," the statement reads.

"We appreciate his willingness to work with Jewish Federation of Edmonton and Calgary Jewish Federation to discuss this issue, and we are optimistic that this outcome will serve as a guide in ensuring anti-Semitic language is not tolerated or accepted in any way, shape or form."

In his statement, McGowan went on to say that he will continue to criticize the provincial government's policies, including Bill 32, which was introduced last week.

Calgary UCP MLA Richard Gotfried raised the issue in the Alberta legislature on Tuesday.

"It sickens me that McGowan degrades Alberta politics with his irresponsible rhetoric," Gotfried said, adding that the NDP Opposition had failed to "condemn their friend" for his comments.