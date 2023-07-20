Gigantic donair suit owned by the Alberta government sparks online bidding war

An online bidding war has erupted for a meaty costume owned by the Alberta government.

The donair suit was uploaded to the government's surplus sales auction site July 14 with the bidding starting at $50.

As of Thursday, the most current bid was $7,000. The auction closes Aug. 14.

Made of latex, vulcanized rubber and synthetic, the 1.4 metre tall costume comes complete with shaved meat, sauce, tomatoes, onions – and somewhat controversially, lettuce.

The donair is wrapped in tin-foil for that authentic look, and also comes with a silver body suit to be worn underneath.

Abdul Malik was one Edmontonian to bid on the costume for both the absurdity and the novelty factor.

"Alberta donair does blow Nova Scotia's donair out of the water," he told CBC's Edmonton AM.

Malik, an Edmonton writer and a self-described donair lover, said if he was successful, he would use the costume as a force for good with plans to run a 10-kilometre road race for charity.

Malik said he's biding his time but was willing to lose out on a year's worth of mortgage to get it.

"I'm willing to eat that cost, I'm saying it on the record," he said.

Edmonton's Graham Mosimann said when he was younger he always dreamed of having disposable income for something "really kind of stupid."

"There's literally no negatives to owning one," he said.

He came across the costume when bidding was at $200.

Mosimann said if he won the costume, he would use it for everything from Halloween to Christmas.

A Los Angeles studio, Alterian Inc, designed and created the costume.

"We don't normally create food costumes, but this one was so unique, we had to say yes," company owner Tony Gardner said in an email.

"Variety is the spice of life and we always like a challenge."

The costume was created for a series of commercials in 2015.

Lettuce have the donair

One of the bids came from Halifax's King of Donair.

"When I initially saw it, I thought this was cool," said chain co-owner Nicholas Nahas.

"It's a really good quality suit. It's probably the best one I've seen."

The King of Donair, which opened in Halifax in 1973, is credited with perfecting the original Turkish doner recipe.

Their donair is made of spicy beef and a sweet sauce made from evaporated milk. It famously is against having lettuce as a topping.

Nicholas Nahas is co-owner of King of Donair with his two brothers, Norman and Andrew Nahas. (Submitted by Nicholas Nahas)

Nahas said the suit belongs in Halifax.

"I don't think it's right to leave it in Alberta," he said.

Nahas said he wants to bring the suit to where the donair trend began. After he's removed the lettuce from it, of course.

Josh Robinson, owner of the popular Blowers & Grafton chain, was sent the auction link by one of his restaurant managers in Alberta.

"I just started laughing basically," he said. "And we realized that we just wanted it."

"Just the fact that it was the government that had this thing, it was selling it, just cracked us up."