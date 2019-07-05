New businesses in Edmonton's historic Gibbard Block set to open

After a successful Kickstarter campaign and a year of renovations, three new businesses will soon open in Edmonton's Gibbard Block, a historic building on the corner 112th Avenue and 65th Street.

Last year, Nathan Box and Michael Forgie, the owners of Black Box Hospitality Group, launched an online fundraising campaign. They asked Edmontonians to help them raise $100,000 to bring their businesses to the Highlands neighbourhood — and they succeeded.

"We've always felt that if you want change in your neighbourhood, you want to see increased amenities or more walk-ability or just fun and exciting things, we need to band together to do these things," Box said.

He says the venture was a risk but he's hoping it will inspire others.

"Hopefully this goes gangbusters and it was the right decision," he said. "Hopefully it encourages people to do the same thing in their neighbourhoods."

Within the next four weeks, the public will be able to see the internal transformation of the Gibbard block.

Occupying 8,000 square feet of the heritage building will be three of Box and Forgie's businesses: Fox Burger, a craft beer and burger shack; June's Delicatessen, a Jewish-influenced deli serving bagels and pastrami; and Highlands Liquor, a boutique liquor store.

Three new businesses owned by Black Box Hospital Group are opening soon in Edmonton's Gibbard Block. (Peter Evans/CBC)

Box and Forgie said the general base of the building and all the cosmetic renovations are done. They're now just waiting to install restaurant equipment and the air exhaust system.

The Gibbard Block is a provincial and municipal heritage site that's been in the neighbourhood since 1912.

The building's century-old tin ceiling and tiles remain intact and have been incorporated in Box and Forgie's renovations. They also decided to keep the building's old boiler; it's about the size of a smart car and has heated the building until last year.

"The first time we walked through this space, it was like walking through a completely different time period. Just the architecture, in general, made us proud to be considered for this spot," said Forgie.

A snapshot of the Gibbard Block's main floor before it was renovated. This area is now converted into the bar of the Fox Burger restaurant. (Submitted by Nate Box) A preview of the new Fox Burger's bar space. (Peter Evans/CBC)

"When we got offered to take over the lease, it was a pretty easy decision for us just based on how unique the space is," he said.

Bill Pick, the vice president of the Highlands Historical Society, said a lot of older buildings in the city were torn down in the 1970s, so it's important to preserve buildings like the Gibbard Block.

"I personally cry when old buildings are torn down and it does happen in the neighbourhood so when somebody does a good job like this, we're very pleased," Pick said.

A photo of the Gibbard Block in 2017. The restaurant La Boheme occupied the building for 27 years, before selling it to the Sparrow Capital in March 2018. (CBC Radio)

Enessa Habib, another member of the Highlands Historical Society, said the building had high-end residential suites in the early 1900s.

"They were very classy suites at the time," she said. "Each suite had a telephone, which wasn't common at the time, as well as plumbing and electricity and a gas furnace in the basement. It was very innovative in its time."

Restorations on the 1912 building began in March last year when La Boheme Restaurant Bed & Breakfast closed its doors after 37 years.

The building was sold to Sparrow Capital on March 31, 2018. The company spent $1.5 million to buy the building and another $2.5 million on the renovations. That includes a grant of $430,000 from the City of Edmonton.