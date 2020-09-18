Man to be sentenced in gas-and-dash death of Alberta gas station owner

A Spruce Grove, Alta., man will be sentenced today in the death of a gas station owner who was run over and killed three years ago as he tried to halt a gas-and-dash in progress.

Ki Yun Jo died on Oct. 6, 2017, after he tried to stop Mitchell Sydlowski from stealing $198 worth of fuel from the Fas Gas station in Thorsby, a town 70 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.

Mitchell Robert Sydlowski has pleaded guilty to manslaughter and failing to remain at the scene of a fatal accident.

He was initially charged with second-degree murder, but the 29-year-old pleaded guilty to the lesser offence of manslaughter last month during an online hearing at the Court of Queen's Bench in Wetaskiwin.

The Crown and defence recommended a sentence in the range of six to eight years.

Court of Queen's Bench Justice Bill Hopkins is expected to hand down a sentence this morning. Sydlowski will appear remotely from the Edmonton Remand Centre.

According to an agreed statement of facts, on the day of Jo's death, Sydlowski stole a cube van from a Spruce Grove flooring business.

Later that afternoon, he pulled the stolen van into the Thorsby Fas Gas to fill up. Jo was working inside the convenience store at the time.

When Jo realized the driver was going to pull away without paying, he ran outside to confront him.

Sydlowski then fled the Fas Gas with Jo clinging onto the mirror. He drove for about two blocks, aware that the 54-year-old convenience store owner was hanging on to the vehicle.

Sydlowski repeatedly swerved the vehicle before Jo was tossed to the ground and run over by the van's rear wheels.

Jo died at the scene. Sydlowski kept driving.

Mitchell Sydlowski pleaded guilty to manslaughter and failing to remain at the scene of a fatal accident in the fatal encounter outside this Fas Gas station. (CBC)

Sydlowski was charged the following spring while incarcerated at the Edmonton Remand Centre on other charges.

During the August hearing, Sydlowski told court he accepts responsibility for Jo's death. He apologized to the man's distraught family as they watched the online court proceedings.

In a victim impact statement read by the Crown, Jo's daughter said he was "the most loving person in the world" and a man who always took care of his family.

Ka Yung Jo said her father's death continues to haunt her. She hasn't been able to stop seeing him dead on the road.

"My dad was senselessly and cruelly taken away from me," said Ka Yung Jo in her statement. "Since then, my world has changed completely."

Ka Yung Jo said that she, her mom and her brother had to take over the gas station and had a difficult time running the business. Ultimately, they ended up selling it. Haunted by painful memories, they eventually moved away from the town.

Her mom and her brother have also struggled, she said. Her dad's death left her family financially unstable and heartbroken. It also made her angry.

"What I hated most was the man who ended my dad's life," she said. "He killed my father and ruined me, my life, my family and everything."

Shortly after Jo's death, the Alberta government introduced legislation requiring drivers to prepay before filling up at gas stations.

Ka Yung Jo said she hopes the law saves the lives of other retail workers and that the court case becomes an example of how the justice system can work.

"This sentence will not certainly bring my father back to us, but there is a hope it will keep our world safer."