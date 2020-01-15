4 people charged in break-in that ended with officers firing shots

A 33-year-old woman has been charged with attempted murder and assault with a weapon in connection with a break and enter that ended with an officer-involved shooting north of Edmonton on Monday.

Three men have also been charged with break-and-enter to commit theft, police said in a news release Wednesday.

One man suffered two gunshots to the leg, which prompted an investigation by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team.

The woman has also been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle, theft, and possession of stolen property, Edmonton police said.

Edmonton police said Monday that two patrol officers came across a "break and enter in progress" around 4 a.m. at a gas station near Range Road 244 and Highway 37, north of the city.

When officers challenged the suspects, police said, "contact between the suspect and EPS vehicles occurred, resulting in EPS members discharging their firearms."

There was a chase and a second vehicle contact occurred, with officers again discharging their firearms, police said.

One male suspect was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No officers were injured, police said.

ASIRT investigates incidents involving Alberta's police that result in serious injury or death to any person, as well as serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct.