Don't let cold deter you from looking ahead to gardening season, Jim Hole says

Despite the frigid temperatures, now is the time to start thinking about your garden and planning your approach to Alberta's short growing season, says gardening guru Jim Hole.

The extreme cold of February could leave its mark on plants around the region, Hole told CBC's Edmonton AM on Friday.

"Under the snow cover they're great, above the snow cover, if it gets really cold and chilling, you can lose some flower buds."

The time to prune trees and shrubs isn't as far away as the temperatures would make you think, Hole said.

It's actually easier to prune trees for shape before they leaf out, he said.

"Don't prune something because you think it's damaged. You're not going to know until we progress into the spring season, then you'll know what didn't make it."

As Edmontonians wait for the spring thaw, there are some key things to watch for, especially with the warm days but cool nights that come with spring.

Many homeowners know to watch for water around their foundation during the melt, but, according to Hole, pooling water can also be a problem for flowers and trees.

"Some of the plants you may have around the house cannot tolerate that level of saturation, so you have to be aware of that."

According to Hole, it's also not too early to start planning out what you may want to grown this summer.

There are some "long-season crops" that require more growing time than our short Alberta summers allow, Hole said.

"You put them in now. You get them started inside under grow lights. Then you're set to go when the weather does break. And it will break. It happens really fast."

Many vegetable seeds do really well in in colder climates, including green onions, and radishes, he said.

"Spinach loves cool weather. [It] does great if the temperatures are anywhere above freezing, it will grow."