Garden suites bringing gentle density to Edmonton's developing neighbourhoods

Some neighbourhoods in Edmonton are seeing a development in what planners call gentle density — and not just in the core.

Gentle density refers to increasing the number of dwellings on a street with minimum impact to residents.

Investors and homebuyers are looking at adding single- or two-storey garden suites to their backyards in suburban areas. The suites can generate rental income, helping make home ownership more affordable.

In 2018, 59 garden suites were constructed in Edmonton, but only six of them — 10 per cent — were built outside the Anthony Henday ring road.

In 2022, 125 garden suites were built in the city, and 33 of them — 26 per cent — were outside the Henday.

In the Rosenthal community, west of the Henday and north of Whitemud Drive, Edmonton home builder Cantiro Homes is currently building 24 garden suites, in two rows of 12 behind new single-family homes.

The homes have legal basement suites, so each lot has three separate dwellings.

"The project in Rosenthal was really to see what we can do as far as density is concerned," said Gary Hoeft, general manager of Cantiro Homes.

"You're going to have a greater sense of socialization amongst your neighbours."

More density will benefit the community to advocate for more amenities and shared urban areas, Hoeft said.

"In subdivisions of old, that might not have come on as quick."

The two rows of 12 garden suites built by Cantiro needed special permission from the city to go ahead. (Emily Williams/CBC)

The cost to build a garden suite in Rosenthal with Cantiro is about $150,000 in addition to the cost of the main house.

Under the city's current zoning bylaw, residential properties in suburban areas can have either a basement suite or a garden suite, but not both.

Cantiro had to get special approval from the city for its Rosenthal project.

The City of Edmonton is planning to implement a new zoning bylaw in 2024. If it goes ahead as proposed, these kinds of projects could become more common.

Cantiro's homes with garden suites have all been purchased by investors. Hoeft said he has seen an interest from homebuyers as well.

Extra cost worth it for some

John Wilson, vice-president of Edmonton home builder Timber Haus Developments, said he has seen garden suites start to take off.

"The garden suite phenomenon has kind of taken over Edmonton over the last five years," Wilson said. "It's been amazing to see the traction that it's getting."

Timber Haus gets most of its business building garden suites in the core, but Wilson expects to see more in suburban areas in coming years.

It's more like an adult tree house. - John Wilson, Timber Haus Developments

"It provides you with options. Houses in mature neighbourhoods are expensive. Houses in general, even in suburban areas, are expensive."

Wilson said garden suites are easier to rent than basement suites.

That makes them attractive to home buyers because the extra rent can help make mortgage payments more affordable, he said.

"It's a beautiful space that's above ground … it's more like an adult tree house."

These single-family homes in Rosenthal have garden suites in their backyards. In 2022, 26 per cent of garden suites built in Edmonton were outside the Henday. (CBC/Emily Williams)

Real-estate investor Linda Hayes owns several garden suites in suburban areas of Edmonton as investment properties.

Hayes, of Look Before You Leap Real Estate, said that for her, garden suites make sense.

"If you compare a two-bedroom condo price to the garden suite, suddenly you have a separate dwelling for almost the same price," she said.

While the upfront cost of a garden suite is more expensive, they are more popular than basement suites among tenants and they rent for more, Hayes said.

Cantiro's Rosenthal garden suites are roughly 600 square feet and have one bedroom. (Submitted by Cantiro Homes)

She said she owns a furnished two-bedroom garden suite that rents for $1,900 a month.

Hayes said that although density conversations tend to be focused on mature neighbourhoods, there's an opportunity to build density right from the outset in developing areas.

"The city doesn't want to keep spreading out. Well, once you have a new neighbourhood … why not get it right in the first place is my viewpoint."