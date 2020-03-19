Police report 90 garage break-ins in south-side Edmonton neighbourhoods

Edmonton police are investigating 90 garage break-ins in neighbourhoods on the city's south side over the last several weeks.

The neighbourhood of Ritchie has been especially hit hard, with 26 garage break-ins reported to police since Feb. 1, a news release said Thursday.

Thieves are typically getting into detached garages by prying open the side doors, police said. The items being stolen include bikes and tools.

Other neighbourhoods hit hard recently include Strathcona, McKernan, Belgravia, Queen Alexandra, Garneau and Windsor Park.

Police are offering the following tips for residents to make their garages less attractive to would-be thieves: