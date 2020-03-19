Police report 90 garage break-ins in south-side Edmonton neighbourhoods
Edmonton police are warning of a surge in garage break-ins in south-side neighbourhoods over the last several weeks.
Police provide tips on how residents can make garages less attractive to would-be thieves
Edmonton police are investigating 90 garage break-ins in neighbourhoods on the city's south side over the last several weeks.
The neighbourhood of Ritchie has been especially hit hard, with 26 garage break-ins reported to police since Feb. 1, a news release said Thursday.
Thieves are typically getting into detached garages by prying open the side doors, police said. The items being stolen include bikes and tools.
Other neighbourhoods hit hard recently include Strathcona, McKernan, Belgravia, Queen Alexandra, Garneau and Windsor Park.
Police are offering the following tips for residents to make their garages less attractive to would-be thieves:
- keep garage door locked, even when you are at home;
- disconnect overhead garage door before you go on vacation;
- secure side door of garage with deadbolt;
- install lights near garage to keep the area lit;
- make sure overhead door closes completely after driving in or out of garage;
- never leave garage door opener in a vehicle that is parked outside your home.