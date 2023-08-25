Future of Eric Cormack Centre land gets second look during affordable housing crisis

The Alberta government appears to have had second thoughts about how to use an entire city block of land it owns in central Edmonton in the middle of a national affordable housing crisis.

The 1.48 hectare site of former Eric Cormack Centre in Edmonton's Oliver neighbourhood was put up for sale last fall via a request for proposals. But the site was pulled off the market just over a month later.

The Alberta Social Housing Corporation owns the land. The province, under its 10-year Stronger Foundations housing program, is selling or transferring ASHC assets and using the proceeds to fund new affordable housing.

The province is now seeking a consultant to value different ways of selling and using the land in a neighourhood dominated by condominiums and rental apartments.

Options include using the site for affordable housing, dividing it into smaller parcels for sale, and using it for a mix of both market and non-market housing.

The consultant is also asked to look at the value of the land with and without the three unused government buildings that were built in the 1930s and 1940s.

"We are looking at all possible options to ensure we make the best possible use of this asset," said Justin Marshall, chief of staff to Seniors, Community and Social Services Minister Jason Nixon, in an email to CBC News.

Residents and advocates hope the land doesn't end up entirely in the hands of commercial developers, given the severe lack of affordable housing in Alberta.

Despite references to affordable housing in the document, Brad Lafortune, executive director of Public Interest Alberta, is concerned the government will squander an opportunity to help put a dent in the housing crisis.

"We have this perfect example of a plot of land that isn't being used or underutilized that could be redeveloped for the purpose of affordable housing right in the downtown core," he said.

"Instead it looks like we're going to sell it to private developers. So it's really concerning."

The three buildings on the site are unused. The government says they are well past their prime. (Google Maps)

While he isn't apposed to a mixed market model, Lafortune said the government should team up with the City of Edmonton and affordable housing provider Civida instead of selling the land to the highest bidders.

Bold action

Edmonton-Highlands-Norwood MLA Janis Irwin, the NDP Opposition critic for seniors and housing, echoed Lafortune's sentiments. She said the site offers the UCP the chance to take bold action on the housing crisis, even if the result is a mix of market and non-market housing.

"What an opportunity it would be to show that they're serious about affordable housing," Irwin said.

Anne Stevenson represents Ward O-day'min on Edmonton city council. She is pleased the province is taking another look at the land and considering a model where affordable housing is part of the mix.

Stevenson, who has a background in urban planning and affordable housing, said it would make more sense for the community and for the rental market at large to develop a mix of housing options

"Having a half-finished site for a longer period of time is a worse outcome and again not as economically viable," she said.

"I really hope that idea of an integrated mixed market approach could be taken. That would be a wonderful legacy to leave in this neighborhood."

Stevenson hopes projects will include three-bedroom units which are scarce in Edmonton's affordable housing market.

The Oliver Community League hopes future development includes a space for the public to gather.

Imran Ahmed, president of the OCL, said in an email that he would like both the community and his organization to get a chance to weigh in on any development decisions.