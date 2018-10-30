Teen dies in workplace incident at west Edmonton church
A man in his late teens died Monday in a workplace incident at a west Edmonton church.
A stop work order issued to WCR Roofing
Occupational Health and Safety officials are investigating after teenager died Monday in a workplace incident at a west Edmonton church.
The young man was fatally injured around 2:30 p.m. while working on a roofing project at Fusion Fellowship at 10105 153rd Street, Trent Bancarz a spokesperson for Alberta Labour told CBC News in an email Tuesday.
The worker was an employee of WCR Roofing.
A stop work order has been issued to the company related to "working from heights," Bancarz said.
Occupational Health and Safety officials have been on site, he said.