Teen dies in workplace incident at west Edmonton church

Occupational Health and Safety officials are investigating after teenager died Monday in a workplace incident at a west Edmonton church.

The young man was fatally injured around 2:30 p.m. while working on a roofing project at Fusion Fellowship at 10105 153rd Street, Trent Bancarz a spokesperson for Alberta Labour told CBC News in an email Tuesday.

The worker was an employee of WCR Roofing.

A stop work order has been issued to the company related to "working from heights," Bancarz said.

Occupational Health and Safety officials have been on site, he said.