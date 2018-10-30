Skip to Main Content
Teen dies in workplace incident at west Edmonton church

A man in his late teens died Monday in a workplace incident at a west Edmonton church.

A stop work order issued to WCR Roofing

An employee of WCR Roofing was killed Monday while working at Fusion Fellowship church in west Edmonton. (David Bajer/CBC)

Occupational Health and Safety officials are investigating after teenager died Monday in a workplace incident at a west Edmonton church.

The young man was fatally injured around 2:30 p.m. while working on a roofing project at Fusion Fellowship at 10105 153rd Street, Trent Bancarz a spokesperson for Alberta Labour told CBC News in an email Tuesday.

The worker was an employee of WCR Roofing. 

 A stop work order has been issued to the company related to "working from heights," Bancarz said.

Occupational Health and Safety officials have been on site, he said.

