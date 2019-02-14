Expert tips to keep your furnace running during a cold spell

With Edmonton temperatures dipping below –20 C for the 13th day in a row, one heating expert has some tips to keep the house warm during this cold spell.

Edmonton has been under an extreme cold warning from Environment Canada for almost two weeks. Those conditions can force furnaces to run non-stop, said Keven Lackey, who co-owns Acclaimed, a local company that cleans and fixes furnaces.

"Like most pieces of machinery, when furnaces are running extra long, that's when the weak spots are going to occur and creep up with people," Lackey told CBC Radio's Edmonton AM.

One of the common occurrences during a cold spell is hoarfrost developing on outdoor furnace pipes, which could lead to a buildup of ice, he said.

Furnaces are forced to work harder than normal during cold spells. (Chris Ensing/CBC) "When that builds up on pipes, the furnace shuts down," Lackey said.

People can stop that from happening by removing the ice, Lackey added. But sometimes an expert needs to be called in to remove larger pieces of ice from pipes, Lackey said.

In worst-case scenarios, an older furnace sometimes has to be replaced with a modern, high-efficiency one.

"We're putting a lot of new furnaces in," Lackey said.

A new furnace can cost a homeowner in the range of $4,000 to $6,000. The good news? Lackey says a newer furnace can have a life span of up to 20 years.

Practical tips

The biggest suggestion Lackey has for homeowners is to change furnace filters frequently. The frequency ranges depending on the model and age of the furnace, but the filter should be checked each month, Lackey said.

"If your filter is prohibiting air from getting through to it, your furnace has a safety feature built into it and it will shut down," he said.

"When [the filter] turns a medium grey colour, change it. It's the cheapest insurance you can get."

He also recommends homeowners check the batteries on thermostats every few months.

If a furnace fails and a homeowner is waiting for a repair, Lackey recommends turning a space heater on to warm the house. If that's not available, turning the oven on or using the gas fireplace could keep your house heated until help arrives.

"If you have those heaters, you can keep your house warm. The biggest thing is to make sure your pipes don't freeze."