Edmonton mother and child killed in stabbing remembered at funeral

Dozens of people gathered at a church Wednesday to bid an emotional farewell to a mother and her child who were stabbed to death outside an Edmonton school earlier this month.

Carolann Robillard, 35, and 11-year-old Sara Miller, who had recently started using the first name Jayden, were killed in what police said was a random attack outside Crawford Plains School on May 5.

Those who attended the funeral at Sacred Heart Church of the First Peoples, northeast of downtown Edmonton, donned T-shirts with a photo of the mother and child. Attendees embraced each other ahead of the service.

Robillard's sister, Amanda Robillard, said purple was her sibling's favourite colour. She said a community member donated pins with a purple ribbon for the funeral to honour Robillard and Miller.

With a blend of Indigenous traditions and Catholic practices, the caskets of Robillard and Miller were carried inside the church as the hall resounded with Cree drums and singing, with the scent of sage lingering in the air.

"It doesn't feel real," Amanda Robillard said. "[Carolann] cared about her kids. She was a great mother."

Robillard was studying to become a teacher's assistant, the sister said in her eulogy.

"Carolann will be remembered for her continuous dancing, her deadly auntie laugh, her big dimples and her beautiful outlook on life," she said.

She added Miller had a big heart and loved everyone. "He wanted to become a professional basketball player," she said.

"(He needed) to make others feel accepted. He made sure to seek out the new janitor at school simply to tell him, 'Thank you for what you do."'

The sister said the attack could have been preventable.

"They were taken from us and it tore our family apart," she said.

ASIRT investigating after suspect fatally shot by police

Police have said a 33-year-old man was the sole person responsible for the deaths.

He had been facing assault charges for allegedly attacking a man on a scooter, police have said, but the charges were stayed two days before the stabbing.

Officers shot the man during an altercation with him shortly after the attack outside the school. He died in hospital five days later. Since he was incapacitated in the hospital and later died, police said they won't be naming the killer or laying any charges against him.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT), the province's police watchdog, is investigating the shooting.

CBC News has learned Muorater Arkangelo Mashar was the suspect.

A combination of court and parole records reviewed by CBC News reveal that Mashar had a long history of charges and convictions for violent attacks dating back nearly 14 years, with victims in both Alberta and Manitoba. He had been in and out of prison and jail many times, and had been convicted of assaulting both people in the community and a fellow inmate.

Robillard's brother questioned the security at the school where his family members were killed.

"We don't know how long he was sitting at that park. Schools need to change security-wise," George Robillard said.

Investigators have said that Carolann Robillard's eight-year-old daughter had walked home from school with Miller, but they could not get inside. They walked back to the school to meet their mother, where they were attacked. The eight-year-old escaped but witnessed the stabbings.

Robillard was a single mother of three. The surviving kids are now being raised by her sister and mother.

During the funeral Wednesday, Katti Holmes, Robillard's best friend, described her as the life of the party.

"The day I found out about her (death) was my birthday," Holmes said of her friend of eight years. "She was supposed to be there."