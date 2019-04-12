Effort to speed up LRT construction prompts closure of 95th Avenue in Strathearn

A key roadway in the Strathearn neighbourhood will be fully closed to vehicles for 33 weeks to speed up construction on the Valley Line Southeast.

TransEd Partners and the City of Edmonton said Friday that 95th Avenue will be closed between Connors Road and 85th Street starting April 28.

The closure will allow the construction to proceed at a faster pace, Jim Nolan, project director for TransEd, told a news conference.

Completed roads and sidewalks will be returned to public use by the end of 2019, "a full year faster than the existing workplan," TransEd said in a news release.

In February, city councillors heard that the $1.8-billion Valley Line Southeast project is behind schedule. The 13-kilometre line from Mill Woods to downtown had been scheduled to open by the end of 2020.

Nolan acknowledged that the closure is "a sensitive issue" to neighbourhood residents and businesses alike.

"Narrow streets and avenues like those in Strathearn are a particular challenge for us," Nolan said. "We're literally working at people's doorsteps and we've been working trying to solve that without impacting as seriously as people have felt [those] impacts.

'We are well aware of the inconvenience that the community has felt as we have worked through this to this point, and with this closure we have the ability to complete the work a full year faster than we had in our original plan."

Jim Nolan, project director for TransEd, speaks at a news conference Friday. (Natasha Riebe/CBC)

TransEd said the decision to fully close the avenue followed a public consultation with local businesses and residents.

At a meeting in February, residents expressed opposition to closing the avenue.

Nolan said the bulk of the construction work on 95th Avenue will be completed during the closure.

"It leaves things like landscaping and systems work to be completed, but that will be done along the rail alignment that we've already built, in terms of the civil works, and will deliver significantly less disruption to the community."

During the closure, east-west vehicle access will be suspended from 92nd Street to 85th Street. Northbound and southbound traffic will be maintained at 92nd Street and 87th Street.

All vehicles, including buses, will be diverted to alternate routes, TransEd said. Pedestrian access will be maintained.

Last week, 95th Avenue was closed between 85th Street and 87th Street because of a sinkhole that appeared during LRT construction work.