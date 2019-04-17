'Most wanted' fugitive may be in Alberta, Canada's largest homicide unit warns

Canada's largest homicide unit is ramping up its search for fugitive Brandon Nathan Teixeira, who may be in Alberta.

Teixeira, 27, has been charged with first-degree murder related to the death of Nicholas Khabra, who died after suffering gunshot wounds on Oct. 23. 2017 in Surrey, B.C.

Teixeira was charged on Sept. 6, 2018, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Cpl. Frank Jang, media relations officer of the RCMP's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), spoke to media at RCMP K Division headquarters in Edmonton on Wednesday. IHIT, which covers B.C.'s Lower Mainland, is the largest homicide unit in Canada.

Jang suspects Teixeira may be in Alberta because he has associates in the province. IHIT has not received any reports of Teixeira being spotted in the province, he said.

"We are asking everybody to really be on the lookout for him," Jang said. "He could be anywhere, but we are doing our due diligence and we are asking the people of Alberta to help us."

Police say citizens should not take any action to apprehend Teixeira themselves. He is believed to be extremely violent and poses a significant risk to public safety.

The Bolo Program, a Canadian public safety project, and Crime Stoppers are offering a combined $55,000 for information leading to Teixeira's arrest.

Cpl. Frank Jang pleads for tips leading to the arrest of fugitive Brandon Teixeira at (Travis McEwan/CBC)

"We're not here to look for witnesses on Nicholas Khabra's murder," Jang said. "We've completed our investigation. It's ready to go and it's been ready for quite some time.

"We need information that would lead us to where [Teixeira] is right now. And if we have that information, IHIT and its partners will act anywhere in the country. We will go where that credible information arises."

Police say Teixeira is known to use the food-delivery service Skip The Dishes. A safety advisory was sent to staff alerting them to that information.

Teixeira is described as:

White

Five feet 10 inches tall, 161 pounds

Brown eyes and hair

Snake tattoo on left side of chest

Sleeve tattoo on left arm

