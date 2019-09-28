Fuel spill clean up underway following central Alberta train derailment

Crews cleaned up a fuel spill following a train derailment near Blackfalds, Alta. late Friday.

The Canadian Pacific Railway train derailed shortly before midnight on Saturday, CP spokesperson Jeremy Berry said in a statement Saturday.

"Three of the cars involved in the derailment – each carrying fuel products – were found to be leaking," the statement read. "The spilled product was contained, with vacuum trucks being used to recover any visible product on the ground."

According to the statement, there were no injuries to the train's crew and no impact to waterways.

The cause of the derailment remains under investigation.

The derailment prompted a closure along Highway 2A near Township Road 392, according to RCMP Alberta Const. Shelley Nasheim. Blackfalds RCMP responded to the scene, but Nasheim said CP officials have since taken over the investigation.

The highway was expected to re-open by mid-afternoon Saturday.

Blackfalds is about 20 kilometres north of Red Deer.