Volunteers brave Edmonton extreme cold to serve meals to those in need

Plenty of Edmontonians spent the weekend indoors, safe from the wind and snow. But one group of volunteers braved the cold Sunday afternoon to give meals to people in need.

Volunteers with Fuel For Hunger set up shop outside of Boyle Street Community Services on 105th Avenue and 101st Street, handing out hundreds of sandwiches, bowls of chili and cups of coffee in freezing temperatures.

Extreme cold warnings affected most of the province over the weekend, posing a serious risk to homeless people.

Moe Duval, a coordinator for the volunteer-run program, stuck it out in the cold despite the deep freeze.

"We don't care about the weather. We're down here because we like doing it," he said. "It feels good right here in my heart."

Moe Duval, a coordinator for Fuel For Hunger, says the program feeds about 500 people on Sundays in downtown Edmonton. (Scott Neufeld/CBC)

Fuel For Hunger provides meals to about 500 people every Sunday from December to the end of March, he said. Volunteers start handing out food near the Mustard Seed, then move to the Bissell Centre, and wrap up at Boyle Street.

It was anticipated that Boyle Street would serve upwards of 700 people over the weekend, two to three times more than an average weekend.

The food handed out outside the centre on Sunday went quick, Duval said.

"They're just loving our chili. Some of them are having a second and third bowl," he said with a smile.

"These people down here, they need some hot food and we enjoy doing it. Over the years, we've gotten to know lots of them and lots of them by name. And they look forward to us every Sunday."

Darryl Herman says he looks forward to seeing the Fuel For Hunger team on Sundays. (Scott Neufeld/CBC)

Darryl Herman got a meal and a pair of gloves from volunteers.

"When they show up, it puts a smile on your face," he said. "You just can't wait until they set up, you know. And then you know you're going to get a nice chili."

Herman said the program also provides a sense of community.

"It warms you up," he said. "It feels like somebody does care."