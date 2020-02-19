From the archives: Teachers' strike shuts down Alberta schools
On Feb. 19, 2002, thousands of teachers gathered on the steps of the Alberta Legislature to protest then premier Ralph Klein’s “underfunding” of education in the province. According to the Alberta Teachers’ Association, the strike action was “arguably the single largest labour disruption in Alberta’s history.”
