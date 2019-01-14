Woman, 39, killed in single-vehicle collision west of Frog Lake, Alta.

A 39-year-old Frog Lake, Alta., woman is dead following a single-vehicle collision Saturday afternoon.

Elk Point RCMP say an eastbound van with four occupants hit the ditch near the intersection of Township Road 562 and Rural Road 40, west of Frog Lake. Police responded at 1:45 p.m.

The 39-year-old woman was pronounced deceased at the scene. The other three people in the van suffered serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP continue to investigate the incident. The victim's name will not be released.

Frog Lake is approximately 250 kilometres east of Edmonton.