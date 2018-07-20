Man shot and killed by RCMP during 'standoff' in eastern Alberta

A man is dead after he was shot by police during a "standoff" at the Frog Lake First Nation reserve east of Edmonton Thursday.

Elk Point RCMP attempted to arrest the man at a rural home on the reserve around 10 a.m..

The standoff lasted "several hours" despite numerous efforts from an RCMP negotiator to establish contact, police said in a news release Friday.

Late in the evening, "a confrontation occurred which resulted in members discharging firearms," police said.

No officers were hurt in the incident and there was no concern for public safety at any point, police said.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) will investigate the circumstances around the man's death and police conduct.

The RCMP will continue to investigate the incident as ASIRT reviews the actions of police.

Frog Lake First Nation is approximately 250 kilometres east of Edmonton.