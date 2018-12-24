Frog Lake resident charged in weekend death of man, 28

A 25-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 28-year-old man whose body was discovered in a home in Frog Lake on the weekend.

Elk Point RCMP responded to a call of a disturbance at a home in the Cree community at about 9 p.m. Saturday.

When RCMP arrived, they found an unresponsive man. EMS later declared Joey Benjamin, 28, dead.

RCMP from Elk Point, Bonnyville and St. Paul forensic identification services helped the RCMP's Major Crimes Unit North with the investigation.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday in Edmonton.

The accused, who is from Frog Lake, is in custody. He is scheduled to appear in provincial court in St. Paul on Jan. 3.

RCMP are not seeking further suspects.

Frog Lake is about 250 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.