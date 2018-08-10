New
Man, 20, dies in rollover in northeastern Alberta
A 20-year-old man has died after a single vehicle rollover near Frog Lake early Friday morning.
Three other people were taken to hospital
Elk Point RCMP were called at around 12:15 a.m. to the intersection of Township Road 562 and Range Road 33.
A 23-year-old woman was found in serious condition and was transported by STARS to an Edmonton hospital.
A woman, 22 and a man, 28, were transported by ambulance to a local hospital.
A 22-year-old man was uninjured in the collision.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Frog Lake is more than 250 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.