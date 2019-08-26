'Staggering numbers' set new attendance record for Edmonton's Fringe theatre festival

Organizers of the Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival report a record 147,358 tickets were purchased during this year's edition of the event, generating $1.4 million for participating artists.

"The staggering numbers land total box office revenue at $1.72 million," states a release issued Monday, adding that amount was an 18 per cent increase from 2018.

During the 11-day run, the festival grounds received 848,263 visits where crowds took in street performances by a variety of buskers.

"This year has truly been a year where patrons are willing and eager to take a chance," Murray Utas, artistic director for the Fringe, states in the release.

The theme for this year's festival was Where The Wild Things Fringe.

Four productions — TEDxRFT, Reality Crack, There Ain't No More and The Green Line — are part of The Holdover Series which runs from August 28 through 31 at the Westbury Theatre at 10330 84th Ave.