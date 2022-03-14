Friends of attempted murder suspect testify about receiving alleged suicide note, cash

WARNING: This story contains distressing details.

When long-haul trucker Robert White opened his mail one summer day in 2015, he was surprised to discover a stack of cash and a letter signed by his friend, who was a soldier and single mother in Edmonton.

White shared his recollections of that day while testifying at his former friend's Court of King's Bench trial for three counts of attempted murder and two counts of arson.

Prosecutors allege the 45-year-old soldier started a fire in her home on the CFB Edmonton base on July 19, 2015, in an attempt to kill herself and her three children.

The accused cannot be identified because of a publication ban in place to protect the identities of the children. She has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

White and his wife Bonita Dykens became friends with the soldier after Dykens, who was also in the military, met her at work.

White, whose route sometimes took him through Edmonton, would stop and visit the mother and her children and became close with the family.

Asked by both prosecutors and defence what day he received the package with the cash and letter, White said he couldn't say for sure.

He told prosecutors it was after the fire, but later agreed with the defence lawyer that it could have been before or after.

White said he never counted the money, but said it was "a lot." He called his friend and told her he couldn't keep it.

"I said to her, 'Why are you giving it to me?' and she said, 'I want you to have it,'" White testified.

Letter with cash

The letter that was enclosed with the money was handwritten on Fantasyland Hotel Stationary and signed with the accused's first name. The Crown alleges it was written by her.

Addressed to "Bob" — the name White goes by — the letter begins with the sentence "By the time you get this, I will be either in jail or dead."

The letter goes on to say "I will not keep playing whatever game [the accused's ex-husband's name] is playing because I cannot watch these children being scared, sad and so angry all the time."

"I thought of running but that would be too hard on the children. So out of all the money I had, I could only get about $10,000. This is for you."

It says an enclosed $100 gift card was for Dykens, but told him not to tell her who it was from.

"Bob, please don't feel bad or guilty thinking that there was anything you could have done, because there wasn't."

A letter entered as an exhibit in an Edmonton soldier's attempted murder and arson trial. "Bob" refers to Robert White and "Bonnie" refers to Bonita Dykens. (Court of King's Bench) The second page of a handwritten letter entered as an exhibit in an Edmonton soldier's attempted murder and arson trial. (Court of King's Bench.)

White was not questioned about the contents of the letter, but told court he thought he'd thrown it away.

He said he later met up with the accused north of Edmonton at a roadside store and gave her back the cash.

Dykens was called as a witness after her husband, and described finding the letter in her husband's briefcase.

She said it was either late 2016 or early 2017 when the accused's ex-husband sent her an email, telling her about the letter and the money that White had returned to the accused.

"He wanted me to find it and give it to the [military police]. At the time I didn't know anything about this letter," she told court.

White told her he'd thrown the letter away, but a month or two later she was cleaning out his briefcase and found it.

"As soon as I grabbed it I started reading it, and knew right off it was a suicide letter," Dykens said.

At the time, Dykens' friendship with the accused had ended after the accused proposed going on a road trip with White and sleeping in a hotel room with him.

But she still felt loyalty towards her friend, and was torn about what to do.

"I thought maybe we could get our friendship back," she said.

After a couple of months, she confided in her work supervisor and gave the letter to her, who turned it into military police on Nov. 11, 2016.

The trial continues Friday.

If you or someone you know is struggling, here's where to get help: