Friends and former Oilers remember beloved local sports figure Joey Moss

Reaction from across Edmonton and the hockey world is pouring in for beloved local sports figure Joey Moss.

Moss, 57, died on Monday afternoon. He was a locker room attendant for the Edmonton Oilers and Edmonton Football Team for decades and was inducted into the Alberta Sports Hall of Fame in 2015.

Moss, who was born with Down syndrome, got his start with the Oilers during the 1984-85 season after Wayne Gretzky noticed him catching a bus in the winter and convinced the team's general manager, Glen Sather, to find a role for him in the locker room.

Gretzky told CBC Edmonton Tuesday he has heard from many other former Oilers talk about how much the longtime local sports presence did for all of them.

"He's a special young man," Gretzky.

"He was a close friend and he made me smile each day and those are things I won't forget."

Edmonton AM 8:10 Remembering Joey Moss He proved no matter the obstacle, anything can be achieved. We remember the life of Joey Moss. 8:10 Today I’m saddened to say I lost a good friend!! I have some great memories with Joey during my time <a href="https://twitter.com/EdmontonOilers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@edmontonoilers</a> You made me smile everyday I was with you. You will be missed!! RIP <a href="https://t.co/octqhvAD3k">pic.twitter.com/octqhvAD3k</a> —@ShayneCorson27

Gretzky quickly developed a bond with Moss, partly because he had an aunt in his family who also had Down syndrome. The two lived together for a year and a half while Gretzky played for the Oilers. But his memories of Moss don't just revolve around what he did for the Oilers, Gretzky said, adding that Moss was an inspiration for parents of children with disabilities.

With the greatest of all-time... and #99. Oil Country sure won’t be the same without you, Joey. Thanks for always brightening up any day and may you rest easy my friend. <a href="https://t.co/p7yGRqTdbk">pic.twitter.com/p7yGRqTdbk</a> —@cmcdavid97 "As much as Joey did for all of us, and he did a lot … [he] gave their kids opportunities and I think that's what people are most thankful about," Gretzky said.

Moss was also remembered by former members of the Oilers' training staff who shared their condolences and memories of him on Tuesday.

"I really feel like he made everyone in that room a better person when he left that room," said former equipment manager Lyle 'Sparky' Kulchisky, who said he was thankful to see Moss in hospital on Sunday to say goodbye.

We loss a legend in the <a href="https://twitter.com/EdmontonOilers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@EdmontonOilers</a> family! Joey I will miss you and will never forget the precious years we spent together, our wrestling matches, when you sang La Bamba and many more memories! Rest In Peace my friend! <a href="https://t.co/YecYfMxfSp">pic.twitter.com/YecYfMxfSp</a> —@GeorgesLaraque Former head equipment-manager Barrie Stafford added that the team's players and staff were energized by Moss throughout his more than 30-year career with the team.

"He wasn't afraid to bark back at any player, it didn't matter who they were whether it was the coach or Wayne or whoever," Stafford said.

"He was just a ball of joy and happiness and he passed that on all the time."

Mayor Don Iveson was emotional when talking about Moss' death on Tuesday, calling it heartbreaking news for the city.

"As mayor, I got to meet him a number of times and (he's) just a delightful human being, and it's sad," Iveson said.

"He was a great guy, so the loss is deeply felt in our city today."

A memorial for Joey Moss was placed on Tuesday in front of the mural painted of Moss in 2008. (Min Dhariwal/CBC News)

During his life, Moss was honoured with the NHL Alumni Association's "Seventh Man Award" for behind-the-scene efforts in the lives of others, the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal and a mural in Edmonton for his work with both of the city's major sports teams.

Twitter users shared their own memories of Moss on Tuesday, both as an inspirational and motivating figure, and as a community member in Edmonton.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/joeymoss?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#joeymoss</a> was a fixture in our neighbourhood street hockey games. Here's a picture from Feb 1982 when Joey brought his friend Wayne to play with us for 4 hours. Joey was just really cool and we all loved him.<br>Godspeed Joey we won't forget you. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Legend?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Legend</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ASHOF?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ASHOF</a> <a href="https://t.co/hvcNDKjo8M">pic.twitter.com/hvcNDKjo8M</a> —@CSECRKerr