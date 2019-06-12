Friends continue to grieve Edmonton homicide victim as suspect remains at large

More than two months after his death, friends of an Edmonton homicide victim still feel pangs of grief when they hear his name.

Abubeker Abduraman, also known as Cisco, was killed on March 24 during a shooting at Xhale Lounge on 101st Street and 81st Avenue.

On Monday, police issued a Canada-wide warrant for Amin Yussuf, 29, in connection with the homicide. He's wanted for first-degree murder, attempted murder using a firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

There's no evidence to suggest Yussuf and Abduraman knew each other, police told CBC News.

Abduraman's loved ones remain in a deep state of mourning as investigators continue their investigation.

"Right now, nobody's allowed to talk about Cisco, because every time when his name is called … somebody starts crying. Even now," said Abduraman's friend, Aklilu Mengiste.

"That's how much people loved him."

On the night of the shooting, Abduraman visited the shisha lounge Mengiste owns. Before leaving, Abduraman said he'd return later in the evening, Mengiste said.

About 45 minutes later, Mengiste got word that his friend had been shot at Xhale Lounge.

The shooting happened at 1:30 a.m. on March 24 at Xhale Lounge near Whyte Avenue. (Terry Reith/CBC)

Police told CBC News a man who was kicked out of Xhale returned to the bar and started shooting.

Abduraman, 26, was found dead inside the bar.

"I was shocked," Mengiste said. "Immediately, people started crying — the whole crowd in our bar. There was a birthday party, but everybody was crying."

After he died, I found out he used to help a lot of poor families back home. - Aklilu Mengiste

After immigrating to Canada from Dire Dawa in eastern Ethiopia, Abduraman connected with Edmonton's East-African community.

His death is a major loss felt by many, Mengiste said.

"After he died, I found out he used to help a lot of poor families back home," Mengiste said. "That makes me really sad."

Abduraman drove for Uber and dedicated a portion of his paychecks to people he knew in Ethiopia, Mengiste said.

"There is … a lot of people sad because of his death on the other side of the world," he said. "He used to put the bread on their table."

Mengiste said he thought of Abduraman as a younger brother — a kind, humble man who made people laugh.

"I'm glad to be his friend and to know him," Mengiste said. "He will be missed."

Armed and dangerous

Police said Yussuf has connections to northern Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Northwest Territories.

He's also known by aliases, including Abdirizak Yussuf, Craig Yussuf, Mohemed Yussuf, Mohemed Mohamed and Mohammed Farrah.

He is six feet tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

Investigators are urging anyone with information about Yussuf's whereabouts to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Police said he is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.