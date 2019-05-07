No injuries, environmental risk after 15 freight cars derail near Edson, Alta.
CN Rail is investigating after 15 cars loaded with rock derailed in Yellowhead County, Alta., on Monday morning.
Cars involved in Monday incident were loaded with rocks
There were no injuries and no environmental risk as a result of the incident, in which 14 cars ended up on their sides and one other car left the tracks but remained upright, CN said in a statement released Tuesday.
The derailment occurred near Peers, Alta., about 50 kilometres northeast of Edson.
The tracks were reopened Monday at about midnight.