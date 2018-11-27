A cold rain's a-gonna fall: Alberta told to brace for freezing rain

Time to ready your salt, sand and winter tires.

Freezing rain is expected to hit communities across central and northern Alberta Tuesday afternoon and Edmonton likely won't be spared.

As of 9 a.m., freezing rain warnings were in effect for communities stretching from High Level and Fort Vermilion to Hinton and Slave Lake.

Environment Canada has also issued a series of special weather statements for communities further east, including Edmonton, Whitecourt, Cold Lake and Coronation.

Freezing rain originating in B.C. is set to move into Alberta this morning, beginning in the Grande Cache area, Environment Canada said in an advisory.

The band of freezing rain is expected to move northwards into the Peace Country and then east towards central Alberta by this afternoon.

Drivers are being told to brace for icy conditions as highways, roads and parking lots may become slippery during the cold drizzle.

Here is the latest Environment Canada forecast for Edmonton:

Today: Increasing cloudiness early this morning. Risk of freezing rain late this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 0 C. Wind chill –5 in the morning.

Tonight: Periods of freezing rain ending overnight then mainly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low –1 C. Wind chill near –6.

Tomorrow: A mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming west 20 km/h in the afternoon. High 4 C.