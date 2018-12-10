Freezing rain warning in effect for communities around Edmonton

Driving conditions surrounding Edmonton are expected to be slick Monday as freezing rain hits numerous communities north, west and east of the city.

A freezing rain warning has been issued for areas west and north of Edmonton. (Environment Canada)

At 8 a.m. Monday, Environment Canada issued freezing rain warnings for Spruce Grove, Morinville, Mayerthorpe, Evansburg, Westlock, Barrhead and Athabasca.

At 10 a.m. the warning was expanded to include Fort Saskatchewan, Vegreville, Redwater, Smoky Lake and Slave Lake.

The "patchy" freezing rain began in Westlock and Spruce Grove early Monday morning. Highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

The freezing rain will move eastward throughout the day and further warnings may be required, Environment Canada said.

Freezing rain warnings are issued when rain falling in sub-zero temperatures creates ice build-up and icy surfaces.

